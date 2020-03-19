Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 201.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 834,345 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $45,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

GM stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 34,301,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,883,950. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

