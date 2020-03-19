Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Citrix Systems worth $66,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 328,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.