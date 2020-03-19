Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,405 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Citrix Systems comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Citrix Systems worth $66,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 328,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,079. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.