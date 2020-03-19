Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,191 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $86,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 393,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

KO stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 41,879,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,678,122. The firm has a market cap of $202.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

