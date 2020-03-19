Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,564 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $40,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,574,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after buying an additional 1,314,093 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 117,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

AIG stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 905,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581,678. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

