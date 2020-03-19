Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 283,833 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Starbucks worth $122,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,662,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704,282. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

