Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 36,129 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $65,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 8,692,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,715. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

