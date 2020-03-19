Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 547,057 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,057 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $48,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 862,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

