Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 550,152 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,152 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Western Digital worth $63,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,341,669. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

