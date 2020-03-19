Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 83,615 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Fortinet worth $56,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,144,000 after buying an additional 405,455 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

FTNT stock traded up $9.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,795. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

