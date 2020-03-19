Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $48,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 112,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,433. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.61 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

