Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $6,842,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $659,008.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,987,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock worth $3,699,766. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 73,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,593. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -306.13 and a beta of 1.44. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

