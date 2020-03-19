Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,060 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Cirrus Logic worth $55,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $1,576,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.62. 123,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

