Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,690,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $80,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4,160.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,110,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,066,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 3,084,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,391,474. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

