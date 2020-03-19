Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 72,934 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,934 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ecolab by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 385,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,896 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Ecolab by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 12,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 805,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.58. 159,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

