Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 9,132 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $22.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $831.09. 30,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,309. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $756.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,048.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,124.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.47.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

