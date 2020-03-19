Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,434,075 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of HP worth $52,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HP by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 1,053,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,587,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

