James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $13,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 802,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $10,975.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $14,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

On Friday, February 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $22,700.00.

On Monday, February 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $23,625.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $24,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

RDI stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

