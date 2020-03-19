JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1,608.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the period. JD.Com makes up about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JD.Com worth $27,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,821,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

