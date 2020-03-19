Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €53.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 162.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.78 ($59.04).

Shares of BOSS traded down €0.95 ($1.10) on Thursday, hitting €20.22 ($23.51). 716,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.77. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €27.93 ($32.48) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

