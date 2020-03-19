Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 6.53%. This is a boost from RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

