Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,779

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,315 ($83.07) to GBX 5,779 ($76.02) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 4,540 ($59.72) to GBX 6,620 ($87.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,922.18 ($64.75).

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,295 ($43.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,867.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,622.24.

In other news, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.