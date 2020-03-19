Jefferies Financial Group Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,035 ($26.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,762.50 ($23.18).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,060.10 ($13.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,329 ($17.48) and a 12-month high of £1,585 ($2,084.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,677.94.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

