Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 175

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 259.20 ($3.41).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 203.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.67. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 154.52 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

