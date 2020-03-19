Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

HAYS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HAYS PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

HAYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HAYS PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HAYPY opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. HAYS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

HAYS PLC/ADR

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

