Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westpac Banking in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 465,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,104,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 719,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 1,076.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 291,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

