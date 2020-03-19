Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $37.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,134.10. 1,920,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,623. The firm has a market cap of $769.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,393.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,324.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 132,719.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

