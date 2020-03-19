Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.71. 82,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,513,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $16,288,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

