Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $9.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $145.70.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

