Jefferies Financial Group Trims KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Target Price to GBX 350

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KAZ. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC lowered KAZ Minerals to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 631.33 ($8.30).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 290.10 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 467.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. KAZ Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 329.30 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

