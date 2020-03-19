Jefferies Financial Group Trims McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Target Price to GBX 96

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) had its target price cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 96 ($1.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 131.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCS. Canaccord Genuity cut McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price objective (up from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.97).

Shares of LON:MCS opened at GBX 41.42 ($0.54) on Thursday. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.15 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.20 ($2.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

