Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Ibstock (LON:IBST) to “Buy”

Ibstock (LON:IBST) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 279 ($3.67). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBST. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price target (down from GBX 280 ($3.68)) on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268 ($3.53).

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 264.09. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $607.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Analysts anticipate that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ibstock news, insider Joe Hudson acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish acquired 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

