Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corning Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Corning in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Corning has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Corning by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in Corning by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.