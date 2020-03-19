Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

