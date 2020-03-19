JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,194 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.30% of JetBlue Airways worth $178,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,042,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

