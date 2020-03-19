Jibrel Network Market Cap Hits $4.78 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $30,835.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinrail. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.04183173 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00068081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

