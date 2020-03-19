JMP Securities Lowers Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $61.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 155.34% from the company’s previous close.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 16,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,749.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,848,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,982,680.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,766. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,507,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

