JMP Securities Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by analysts at JMP Securities from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 69,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $676.18 million, a P/E ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and sold 80,354 shares worth $696,491. 40.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter worth $58,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Upwork by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

