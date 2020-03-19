John A. Orwin Purchases 6,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) CEO John A. Orwin acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 317,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,015. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

