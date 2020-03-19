John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $20,760.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.19. 308,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,298. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

