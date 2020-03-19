Joule Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Joule coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Joule has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Joule has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.02220182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

