Joules’ (JOUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Joules (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Joules in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of JOUL traded up GBX 22.80 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 62.80 ($0.83). The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.02. Joules has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.50 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96.

In related news, insider Marc Simon Dench acquired 6,059 shares of Joules stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,996.82 ($15,781.14).

About Joules

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes women's swear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; men's wear, including tops, chinos, shirts, and denim, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; wellies; and home ware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws, as well as licensed products, including eyewear, bedding, and toiletries.

