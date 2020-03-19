Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,051 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.89. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 12.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 41.29%. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

