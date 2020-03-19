JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €150.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €150.00 ($174.42) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €177.00 ($205.81).

Wirecard stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €83.24 ($96.79). 2,415,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €125.01. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a twelve month high of €162.30 ($188.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.36.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

