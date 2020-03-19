JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Underweight

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.41.

Shares of EL opened at $156.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

