JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 7.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,160,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,205,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.39. The company has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

