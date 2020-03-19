JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Elis alerts:

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. Elis has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.