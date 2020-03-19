JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock opened at $54.15 on Thursday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.