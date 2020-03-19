JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $572,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 481,794 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,668,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.