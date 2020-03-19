Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 286,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

