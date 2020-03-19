Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Juniper Networks worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after buying an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,755,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,197,000 after buying an additional 320,002 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after buying an additional 244,647 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,635,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

